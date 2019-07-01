New Delhi: Newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Odisha Ashwini Vaishnaw Monday took oath as the member of Rajya Sabha.

Vaishnaw was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Odisha along with Biju Janata Dal’s Sasmit Patra and Amar Patnaik.

Vaishnaw, who was private secretary to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and director of some mining firms, was nominated by the BJP. His candidature was supported by the ruling Biju Janata Dal.

Vaishnaw has enjoyed cordial relations with Patnaik, whose BJD was an ally of the BJP during the Vajpayee era. Patnaik himself had served as a minister in Vajpayee’s government before he took over as Odisha Chief Minister in 2000.