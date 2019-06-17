Puri: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Monday installed two statues of ‘Jay’ and ‘Vijay’ at the Lions’ Gate of Shree Jagannath Temple here.

One of the statues was damaged in the severe cyclone Fani that made a landfall in this holy town May 3. The ASI had assured Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to complete the restoration work of the damages made due to cyclone before the annual Rath Jatra.

“As per ASI director-general Usha Sharma’s directive, we have completed post-cyclone repair work at the temple on Snana Purnima (June 17) day,” ASI superintendent Arun Kumar Mallick told reporters after two statues were installed at the main gate of the 12th century shrine.

The two statues of Jay and Vijay were constructed by a team of stone sculptors headed by Nirmal Chandra Maharana of Sukhuapada village near Lalitgiri in Jajpur district. The sculptor team took a month’s time to construct the statues which are six-feet high each. The statues were made of Khondalite stone, Maharana said.

The statues of ‘Jay’ and ‘Vijay’ are significant in the temple rituals as the cooking of “bhog” (food) begins only after worship of the duo, said Rabindanath Mishra, a researcher in the Jagannath Culture.

Mishra said according to rituals in the 12th century shrine, the Lord is offered “Bhog” only after worship of ‘Jay’ and ‘Vijay’, considered as the “Dwarpal” (Choukidar) of the temple.

“Jay and Vijay, according to mythology, represents demon king Ravana and his brother Kumbhakarna”, Mishra said.

Lord Ram appointed Ravana and his brother Kumbhakarna as the “Dwarpal” at the Jagannath Temple as they wanted to serve the Lord, Mishra said

The ASI Superintendent said that the ASI will begin inspection and repair work of others parts of the temple that has been damaged due to cyclone will start from Ratha Jatra (July 4).

Repair work of Garbha Griha (sanctum sanctorum), Nata Mandap, Rosa Ghara (temple kitchen) and Jagmohan inside the temple will be repaired between July 4 and July 14.

SJTA chief PK Mohapatra had earlier said that though no crack has been found on the roof of the Garbha Griha, the ASI will carry out an inspection on the basis of the complaints by servitors about seepage of water into the innermost chamber during cyclone Fani.