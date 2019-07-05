Puri: Archeological Survey of India (ASI) will carry out an inspection of the sanctum sanctorum of Puri Srimandir July 6, the agency said Thursday.

A team comprising of the members of core committee, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Engineers and expert committee members will conduct the inspection led by ASI.

The iron scaffoldings set up to strengthen the structure along with the steel frames and portal frames will be examined during this period.

These apart, the plaster and roof of the inner part of ‘Natya Mandap’ and ‘Garuda pillar’ will be inspected by the technical team. Installation of sensors has already been done during the repair work of the beam in front of Garuda pillar, the counselor of the expert committee NC Pal said.

Besides, the team will also inspect the first floor and then the second floor of the sanctum sanctorum. Generally, the review of sanctum sanctorum is carried out once in a year when the trinity set out on car festival, Pal added.

He further suggested that the air ventilation system inside the sanctum sanctorum will be thoroughly checked and repairs will be done if deemed necessary. Besides, the kitchen will also be rapaired within these nine days. The team will further check the floor and change the stones that have degraded in the ‘Bhoga Mandap’ through chemical filling.

All of these works will be completed within these nine days, Pal said.

PNN