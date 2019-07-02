Kamakhyanagar: His name is Bhagaban Behera but people here know him better as ‘Dahi Mausa’ since he sells curd (Dahi) and cheese door to door in this town.

A septuagenarian, Bhagaban is a native of Surapratapapur village under Bhuban block in Dhenkanal district. When asked what makes him move around at this old age instead of resting at home reading ‘Purana’ and ‘Bhagabata’ among others, his prompt and usual answer is: “I love my vocation and I will keep doing this as long as I can. I do not want to be a burden on others.”

Bhagaban’s family comprises of his wife Devaki, two sons and one daughter. His children are now busy with their own families.

Being born in a milkman family, he spent his childhood days with livestock. At one point in his life, he considered retiring from work and spending time with his grandchildren – as many other at his age did. However, he ultimately backed out since the thought of financial dependence on someone else was troubling for him.

“As it was against my philosophy of being a burden on someone and spending time lazying around, I decided to go on selling milk products like curd and cheese,” says Bhagaban who restarted selling curd six year ago.

While he has some cows and buffalos, he also collects milk from neighbours. Preparing curd and cheese is the regular activity in his home and his wife is always by his side.

Putting a sling on his shoulder with pots of curd and cheese at both ends, he sets out at about 6:00am. Kamakhyanagar, 25 kilometers from his village, is his favourite place for business for which he has to shuttle between his village and Kamakhyanagar daily by bus.

On reaching Kamakhyanagar, he goes on selling his products moving from lane to lane. His regular customers come out with bowls and cash as soon as they hear his voice asking ‘Dahi neba Dahi’ (Do you need curd).

In evening, he returns to his village. At the end of a tough day at work he makes about Rs 250 from sales worth Rs 900.

“We are two at home and we live happily with whatever I make. It is sufficient to give us clothes and two squares of meals. We don’t want anything more. On rare occasions when I fall sick, I take rest. But I will go on selling curd as long as I have strength in me,” Dahi Mausa concludes.

PNN