London: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is expected to appear at hearing in a London court via video link as he continues his fight against his extradition to the United States.

The 47-year-old Assange is currently in Belmarsh Prison on the outskirts of London serving a 50-week sentence for jumping bail in Britain.

Due to his health issues he skipped a recent hearing but is expected Friday to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link.

US officials have made their intentions clear regarding prosecution of Assange under the Espionage Act, blaming him for directing WikiLeaks’ publication of a huge trove of secret documents — that disclosed the names of people who provided confidential information to American and coalition forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Assange fights for his rights and asserts that he is a journalist with First Amendment protections.

