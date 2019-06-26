Bhubaneswar: On the second day of budget session, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro Wednesday announced that the election for Deputy Speaker of the House would be conducted Thursday, June 27.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has made Angul MLA Rajanikant Singh its candidate for the position. He is most likely to bag the post.

Earlier in the day, Patro allowed an adjournment motion on poor healthcare services in the state moved by BJP to be tabled for discussion.

That said, he rejected another adjournment motion moved by Congress pertaining to farmers’ issue agitating its members. Congress MLA Tara Bahinipati created ruckus in the House during debate on BJP’s motion forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for 15 minutes.