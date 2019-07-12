Bhubaneswar: Following a gap of nine days, the second phase of Assembly Budget session will start Friday and is scheduled to continue till August 8. The first phase of the session started June 25 and ended July 2.

As per schedule, Law minister Pratap Jena will pay annual report of Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) for the year 2017-18 and with action taken report on the recommendation of the OHRC. Finance minister Niranjan Pujari will present first special supplementary statement of expenditure in the Assembly Friday (July 12) for recoupment of advance from Odisha Contingency Fund for the year 2019-20.

First report of various departmental related Standing Committees will be presented on the House, Friday. The Appropriation Bill on the budget for the year 2019-20 will be introduced in the Assembly July 31.