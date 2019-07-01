Bhubaneswar/Sambalpur: Aswini Pujahari, who contested the 2019 elections from the Sambalpur Assembly constituency on a Congress ticket, resigned from the party Sunday.

Pujahari said he had tendered his resignation to the president OPCC Niranjan Patnaik and, AICC chairman Rahul Gandhi.

Regarding the cause of his resignation, Pujahari he said that barring few, none from the Congress helped him while he was campaigning. He alleged that some of the Congress workers worked for rival parties.

“The number of votes that I got was because of my own personality. I was even rebuked at party meetings. I do not want to be in a party where there is no respect for me,” said Pujahari.

When asked district Congress chief Aswini Guru said he was not aware of Pujahari’s resignation.

PNN