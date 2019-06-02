Simulia: Practicing the noble profession of teaching, Kailash Chandra Swain, 71, of Balihanti in Bauripada panchayat of Simulia block in Balasore district is still teaching poor children for free.

Kailash is associated with teaching since his childhood. He is now teaching 25 students belonging to Class V to Class X. Most of his old students are now doctors, engineers and lecturers.

Kailash succeeded in establishing an upper primary school in Balihanti in 1982.

Known in the region for his commanding voice, Kailash had to struggle throughout childhood. He happened to be the only child of Haramani Swain and Abhimanyu Swain of Balihanti, and lost his father at the age of three.

After this tragedy, it became very difficult for him to survive. His maternal grandfather, Udayanath Samal, of Bhadrak, helped him now and then. The life of Kailash became miserable when his maternal grandfather also died.

He was left with no choice, but to earn his livelihood when he was studying in Class VIII. Kailash started earning by teaching nearby children. He used to teach others even while preparing for exams.

In 1972, he started teaching at the Bona Primary School as a guest teacher, for just Rs 30 a month. Later, he joined the fisheries department as a supervisor in 1980. But he lost his job due to the nuisance created by one of his relatives. He again took up teaching for earning his livelihood.

Kailash succeeded in educating his two sons and two daughters, who are now placed in good jobs.

Earlier, Kailash was teaching children keeping them at his home as rural children are unable to pay tuition fees. Even now he never demands money from the poor children who come to learn from him.