Ranpur: Although the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked all banks to provide facility to exchange soiled notes at their branches irrespective of whether s/he is an account holder, an ATM machine of Indicash has been dispensing old or torn notes here.

A student of Chandpur Tehsil in Nayagarh district said when she had withdrawn Rs. 11, 000, she found 22 notes of Rs. 500 denomination were torn or partially burnt. Several other customers also complained similarly.

PNN