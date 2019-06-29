Chhendipada: A married woman Saturday tried to commit suicide in Chhendipada police limits of Angul district a day after a miscreant attempted to rape her.

According to reports, the victim had been to a nearby pond to launder garments Friday when the accused tried to rape her finding her alone at that place. However, the accused fled the scene after the woman raised alarm and locals rushed to the scene.

That said, even though the woman explained the incident to the locals, they allegedly gossiped about the incident and criticised her.

This led the woman to take to the extreme step Saturday. Luckily though, her family members were able to rescue her in time.

She was admitted to a nearby hospital following the incident and was later moved to an undisclosed hospital after her condition deteriorated.

Her family has lodged a complaint with the police in connection with the incident.

PNN