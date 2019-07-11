Birmingham: England bowled Australia out for a modest 223 in the second semifinal of the World Cup here Thursday.
Brief Scores:
Australia: 223 all out in 49 overs (Steve Smith 85, Alex Carey 46, Chris Woakes 3/20).
(PTI)
The Indian Banking sector continues to take major hits in terms of bad debts, or defaults in repayment vis-a-vis huge...Read more
The political circus in Karnataka is turning murkier and murkier. With chief minister HD Kumaraswamy (HDK) obtaining the resignation of...Read more
In the past few weeks, government officials have been physically assaulted by sons of political bigwigs in two instances. The...Read more
The NDA government will present the first full-time Budget of its second term July 5. Reviving growth, creating jobs, boosting...Read more
Leave a Reply