Champua: The Ayurvedic Hospital at Parsala under Champua block remains closed most of the time, locals said.

They further alleged that though various facilities are available at the hospital it remains closed most of the time. A sweeper comes every day, cleans the premises and locks the hospital.

When the villagers asked the sweeper about this, he said the doctor was transferred to another hospital. Locals demanded the authorities concerned to appoint a new doctor immediately.