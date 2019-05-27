Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has impressed the audience with the film ‘Badhaai Ho’ is ready to win their hearts again with his upcoming film ‘ Article 15 ‘.

The actor released the first official poster of ‘Article 15’ on his social account.

Sharing the poster, Ayushmann tweeted, “Farq bahut kar liya, ab farq layenge. #Article15Teaser out today @anubhavsinha @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeMusicCompany #ManojPahwa #IshaTalwar #nassar @sayanigupta @Mdzeeshanayyub #BenarasMediaWorks.”

Ayushmann’s intense look suits its character as a cop.

The film is based on true events. ‘Article 15’ is about prohibiting discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, gender or place of birth.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, actors like Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Zeeshan Ayub also feature in this film.

‘Article 15’ brings together Anubhav and Ayushmann for the first time.

Produced by Benaras Media Works, the film went on floors from March 1 in Lucknow and was wrapped earlier last month. It will hit theatres June 28.

PNN/Agencies