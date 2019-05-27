Mumbai: The teaser of the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer ‘Article 15’ is out.

The film directed by Anubhav Sinha, is a film prohibiting discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, gender or place of birth. Along with the teaser, the makers also announced the trailer release date.

Ayushmann took to social media to share the teaser along with the caption, ‘धर्म , नस्ल ,जाति, लिंग ,जन्मस्थान एक ऐसा मुल्क जहाँ कोई भेदभाव नहीं होगा अब फ़र्क़ लाएँगे #Article15. Trailer-30 May’.

The teaser begins with a voice over narrating the meaning of ‘Article 15’. Then follows the scene in which Ayushmann is standing in the middle of a village field with police van in the backdrop.

The film also features Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Zeeshan Ayub.

‘Article 15’ brings together Anubhav and Ayushmann for the first time.

Produced by Benaras Media Works, the film went on floors March 1 this year in Lucknow. The shooting was completed last month. It will hit theatres June 28.

