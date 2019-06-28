Manchester: Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin who is currently in this city at the Indian team management’s decision to not include Rishabh Pant in the playing XI of the ongoing World Cup. Azhar is of the opinion that the Indian team need a power-hitter like Pant in the middle-order and he should immediately be included in place of Vijay Shankar.

“Look in the two games against Afghanistan and West Indies we have played too many dot balls,” Azhar has been quoted as saying by a newspaper here Friday. “The problem is that against good teams like England and Australia it can lead to your downfall. The quicker the team management realises it, the better it is. I would certainly keep Pant in the team,” the former Indian skipper added.

He is of the opinion that Mahendra Singh Dhoni should come in at No.4 and Pant should bat at No.5. “Look in the two games against Afghanistan and the West Indies, Dhoni has played quite a few dot balls. If he is failing to up the tempo, he should come in at No.4 as he will get more deliveries to get his eye in. Also he has to rotate the strike,” Azhar opined.

Azhar wants Pant in the playing XI simply because the Delhi player will bring in a lot of firepower. “Pant is a player who can change the complexion of the game in a couple of overs. He definitely has the power to increase the tempo of any game,” Azhar added.

Agencies