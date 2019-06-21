Mumbai: From veterans like Dharmendra and Hema Malini to younger actors such as Akshay Kumar and Bipasha Basu — Bollywood celebrities, for whom fitness is a way of life, advocated the benefits of yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day Friday.

Here’s what the celebrities had to say:

Akshay Kumar: Sharing something I am extremely proud of…post her knee surgery at the age of 75, my mother started doing yoga and now it is part of daily routine, improving one day at a time.

Dharmendra Deol: Yoga to be healthy healthy and strong. Today is the day, start it today. Love you.

Anupam Kher: Happy International Yoga Day to you all. “Let your whole body breathe,” says my yoga teacher.

Hema Malini: Yoga is a part of my daily morning routine! The benefits I derive are immense – I request all of u to make it an integral part of ur daily activities too

Sidharth Malhotra: You guys must try the ‘SidAasan’. Happy International Day of Yoga.

Saiyami Kher: Yoga is an essential tool for a healthy life. Endless number of benefits for amateur, pro and non athletes. I would like to practise it much more than what I do now.

Amyra Dastur: Happy International Day Of Yoga 2019.

Mallika Sherawat: Do yoga and be happy.

Bipasha Basu: Happy International Yoga Day. Loved what Sadhguru said, ‘Yoga is not just about twisting and turning… it’s about existing in union with the rest of the creation’. Have a wonderful practice. Have a wonderful day.

Nimrat Kaur: Yoga isn’t just a way to keep to fit. It’s a way of life, a deeply enriched perspective. Sometimes upside down even! A journey that began not long enough ago for me with my incredible teacher, but surely one I intend to be on till I walk! Happy International Yoga Day.

Kay Kay Menon: Happy International Day Of Yoga.