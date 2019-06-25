Mumbai: On the 10th death anniversary of Michael Jackson Tuesday, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff — a huge fan of the King of Pop — paid a tribute by sharing a video on Instagram.

In the video, the ‘Baaghi’ star is seen performing Ranveer Singh’s high-octane dance number ‘Khalibali’ in Jackson’s famous break-dancing style.

“Can’t believe it’s been nine years already? I’m sure even Khilji would’ve offered you his throne. King of kings Michael Jackson. Gone too soon (sic),” Tiger captioned the video.

June 25, 2009, Jackson died at his home in Los Angeles, reportedly due to acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication.

Telugu film actor Sudheer Babu also paid a tribute. “Michael Jackson, after all the Moon Walk magic, has taken Heaven Walk, leaving his millions of fans in pain. I am one of them. #10YearsWithoutMichaelJackson,” he tweeted along with a dance video.

June 25, 2009 … #MichaelJackson, after all the Moon Walk magic, has taken Heaven Walk leaving his millions of fans in pain. I am one of them ❤️#10YearsWithoutMichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/CnWzfuvS57 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) June 25, 2019

On work front, Tiger was last seen on the big screen in the second installment of ‘Student Of The Year’. He will share screen space with actor Hrithik Roshan in an upcoming actioner.

IANS