Birmingham: Babar Azam (101 n o, 127b, 11×4) and pacer Shaheen Afridi (3/28) helped Pakistan script a comprehensive six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the ICC World Cup game here, Wednesday. This was the first defeat for the Kiwis in this World Cup.

Chasing a target of 238 runs, Pakistan were reduced to 110/3 inside 25 overs. However, Babar and Haris Sohail (68, 76b, 5×4, 2×6) stitched together 126 runs for the fourth wicket before the former along with skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (5 n o) took Pakistan home.

Earlier, Afridi rattled the top and middle order in a fiery spell but combative half centuries from James Neesham (97 n o, 112b, 5×4, 3×6) and Colin de Grandhomme (64, 71b, 6×4, 1×6) helped New Zealand post 237/6.

Reduced to 83/5 after electing to bat, New Zealand looked up to skipper Kane Williamson for yet another rescue act but it was Neesham and De Grandhomme, who revived the Kiwi innings with their 132-run partnership.

De Grandhomme’s run out ended the fighting stand but Neesham stayed till the end and finished the innings in style by hitting a six off Wahab Riaz.

Pakistan were off to a cracking start as Mohammad Amir (1/63) struck with his first delivery. Martin Guptill (5) played that ball on to his stumps. Left-arm Afridi then swung into action, ripping apart the middle order. He began by dismissing Colin Munro (12), who was caught by Sohail in slips, and then returned to send back dangerous Ross Taylor (3).

Williamson (41, 69b, 4×4) and Neesham added 37 runs for the fifth wicket before leg-spinner Shadab Khan (1/43) beat the Kiwi skipper and his edge was smartly taken by Sarfaraz behind the stumps.

Nothing seem to work for Pakistan after that with Neesham and De Grandhomme building the innings bit by bit. They worked the ball around, stayed patient until it was time to accelerate.

Brief scores: New Zealand 237/6 (James Neesham 97 n o, Colin de Grandhomme 64; Shaheen Afridi 3/28) lost to Pakistan 241/4 (Babar Azam 101 n o, Haris Sohail 68) by 6 wickets.