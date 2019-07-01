Kolkata: Terming her reply to a ‘fatwa’ against her, as “bold”, Union Minister Babul Supriyo Sunday hailed Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan for rejecting the religious edict.

“Everybody has the right to lifestyle choice. No one can issue any fatwa on one’s personal choices. I will congratulate Nusrat who married recently. I saw her in Parliament and she sported bangles and vermilion, which is her own choice and she carried herself well. She is doing the right thing,” Supriyo, who is also a MP from West Bengal, said.

“Her reply to this fatwa was bold and I appreciate it. I am happy she rejected such diktat,” he said. Supporting her friend and fellow party MP Nusrat Jahan for sporting vermilion and bangles, actor-turned politician Mimi Chakraborty also said one must give respect to one’s personal life and women should be given due respect.

“I have supported and will support my friend whether she wears vermilion or bangles. One must respect one’s personal life. In fact, we were trolled for even donning jeans. Women should be given respect and we represent the country,” she said.

After being criticised for sporting vermilion and bangles and not wearing a ‘burqa’ in Parliament, Nusrat Jahan had said that she represents an “inclusive India”.

Criticising Nusrat Jahan for her “un-Islamic” post-marriage appearance at the oath-taking ceremony in Parliament June 25, a group of Muslim clerics had issued a ‘fatwa’ against the newly-married Member of Parliament.

The actor-turned-politician tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain June 19.