Kesinga: Chinmayee Bisi, an 11-month-old baby of Ward No 3 under Kesinga NAC in Kalahandi district, is suffering from an abnormal growth of her head.

Chinmayee is the daughter of Binod Bisis, 26, and Parbati Bisis, 23, of the area. They felt blessed when Chinmayee was born, But misfortune struck the girl when she was two months old. Her head started growing abnormally. It looked like that of an alien head. Chinmayee is facing various problems in eating, drinking and sleeping. Now her weight is 8 kg.

The couple has taken her to the District Headquarters Hospital, Burla hospital and Cuttack SCBMCH but found no result.

According to Binod, Rs 1 lakh is needed for Chinmayee’s head operation. “But our economic condition does not allow us for the same,” he said, adding “it is difficult for me to feed my family, then how can I bear the expenses of my daughter’s treatment.”

Despite repeated pleas with the administration, the poor family has failed to get any form of support for treatment and Chinmayee is left bed-ridden.

When CDMO Banalata Devi was asked about the girl after sending Chinmayee’s photo to her, she said “we have already registered her name through online mode. We will take her to Cuttack SCB within two days and will arrange all the necessary treatments for her there.”

PNN