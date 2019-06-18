For schoolchildren, summer vacations certainly are the most awaited given that they are the longest. And why not? After all, vacations are a welcome break for them from homework and rising early in the morning. Not only children, even parents, especially mothers, eagerly wait for the long vacation, as they can also take it easy, with no tension of getting their children ready for school early in the morning. Waking up early, preparing breakfast and lunch and getting their children ready for school, certainly takes a toll on mothers, more so when they are working.

However, being at home for weeks does at times become a shade boring for children. This year, schools closed early for summer, so children have been at home for almost two months now. Needless to say, they are already missing their friends and school. Children enjoy being with friends, sharing their lunch, engaging in friendly banter and playing.

Now that the vacations are about to end, children are excited about meeting their friends after a prolonged break. And mothers will be back to the grind once schools reopen this week. Sunday POST spoke to a few schoolchildren and mothers about getting back to the school routine.

Jasmeen Jena, a Class IX student of Loyola school, says, “I eagerly wait for the summer vacations as I go with my parents on holidays. This year, we went to Guwahati on a 10-day trip and had lots of fun. I didn’t miss school then, but once I was back, I started missing school and my friends.”

Jasmeen doesn’t like waking up at 5 am and getting ready for school every day but once she reaches school, she enjoys herself. “Since my school begins at 7 am, we leave home after a light breakfast. So, we all wait for recess. This is the time we also have lots of fun. During vacations, I eat my breakfast all alone at home. Moreover, the daily breakfast at home gets boring. In school we share our food, so we get a chance to try out new and tasty dishes,” she says, adding, “Also, during vacations, I miss a few teachers, who are friendly towards us. There are some teachers who constantly inspire you and it is always a great feeling being with them.”

Class VI student Naisha Mishra from Bhubaneswar, who loves reading books, singing, and writing, does not get much time for these hobbies during the school year. So, she eagerly waits for vacations. However, she says that it’s only the initial days of a vacation that she enjoys, then she starts missing school. “Vacation gives me time to enjoy things like reading books or spending more time practicing singing, but I also miss my friends. I am excited that the school will open shortly. I miss playing and chatting with my friends. There are so many healthy discussions that we engage in, but they come to a complete halt during vacations. I have friends outside school also, but I value my school friends more as I spend more time with them. This time, we planned a party during the vacation. Although it was just a few days since we had parted, the mood at the party was like we were meeting after ages,” smiles Naisha.

Most children hate waking up early and vacations give them a chance to sleep in. At the same time, children also get to spend more time in extracurricular activities. However, vacations can also get boring when both parents are working, and children have to spend the entire day alone at home. “I enjoy my vacations because I can wake up late,” says Anushka Bhol, a Class VII student of ODM Public School. “But the rest of the day is boring. My parents are working. So, I stay at home with my brother and don’t have anyone to talk to. In school, I can at least talk to my friends. We are a group of five friends. I miss them and I am waiting for school to reopen. There are so many things I want to share with them.”

Anushka’s mother Annada feels sorry about leaving her children home for long hours but is helpless. Vacations for her mean that she doesn’t have to wake up early and get her children ready for school. “I usually prepare breakfast for my kids and get them ready for school. After they leave for school, I cook lunch and go to office. However, I feel a bit relaxed during vacations. I try to come home early to spend time with my children. But their school will soon reopen, and once again I will be back to the daily routine. I wish the vacations lasted for a few more days,” says Annada.

Anwesh Anshutam, a Class II student of Carmel School, misses school for a different reason. “I am the class monitor and very popular among my classmates. In class, I am like the king. But I miss this special treatment during vacations. Every time the school breaks for the holidays, I start feeling like a fish out of water. I am excited that my school will finally open on June 19. I also miss my teachers because they are very fond of me,” he says.

Eleven-year old Rashmirekha of Saraswati Sisu Vidya Mandir, Cuttack, enjoys her vacations because it gives her more time to spend with her parents but hates extended breaks because she gets bored. “This year has been particularly boring because the heat wave prevented me from going out. I had to miss singing classes throughout the vacations. In school, I can at least talk to my friends, discuss different things and share our lunch. I miss my teachers too, as they love me a lot,” she says.

Not all mothers are looking forward to schools resuming work. Pratima Rayguru, who has two school-going children, says, “All mothers wait for summer vacations. We already have so many things to do throughout the day. Vacations allow us a break from waking up early and getting our children ready for school. Preparing breakfast, organising their school bags and then ensuring that they complete their homework once they return makes life hectic. I was a bit relaxed for the last two months with the schools closed. But now that the vacation is ending, tension has once again started building up,” she says.

Seven-year old Chiranjeev’s mother Maitri always enjoys her morning sleep during vacation. She eagerly waits for the summer holidays every year because this is when she plans a family trip or goes to meet her parents in Jaipur. “My son is in Class I and in today’s competitive world, I can’t neglect his studies and plan holidays according to my convenience. So, summer vacation is the only time we can plan a trip as it is more than one-and-a-half months long. But the happy hours are coming to an end with schools reopening after Raja,” says Maitri.

Naisha’s mother Sriparna says that she loves spending time with her daughter during vacations. Vacations not only allow her to relax but also plan small trips or outings in the evening with her daughter. “Nowadays, there is tremendous academic pressure. My daughter completes her studies during the day, and we go shopping or eat out in the evenings. It’s a good way to relax. At times, we also go to sleep late as there is no need to wake up early during vacations. It is like breaking the rules during vacations but soon it will be back to routine with schools reopening,” says Sriparna.

BRATATI BARAL, OP