Bhubaneswar: A Jharsuguda-bound Alliance Air flight was made to return to the City airport Monday morning due to bad weather in the industrial town, said the director of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), SC Hota.

The flight departed from Bhubaneswar at 9:14am, but had to take a U-turn because of the weather condition in Jharsuguda. It finally landed here at 11:12am Monday. The flight departed for Ranchi at 1:05am, he added.

The movement of other flights remained normal throughout the day.

Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued red warning for eight districts in the state in view of the well marked low pressure in Bay of Bengal.