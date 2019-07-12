Puri: Lakhs of devotees from across the state and abroad have converged at this pilgrim city to witness the Bahuda Yatra, the return journey, of the three sibling deities Friday.

Amid the beating of gongs, cymbals, blowing of conchs and ‘Hori Bol’ chantings, pahandi rituals of Lord Sudarshan started at 9.15am and he was ensconced in the ‘Nandighosh’ chariot at 9.30am. At 9.20am, the pahandi rituals of Lord Balabhadra began and at 10am he reached his chariot ‘Taladhwaja’. The pahandi rituals of Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath started at 9.20am and 10am respectively and reached their respective chariots ‘Darpadalan’ and ‘Nandighosh’ at 10.20am and 11.05am respectively.

Lakhs of devotees are now waiting to pull the chariots down the grand road.

