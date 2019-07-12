Balasore: Balasore district has failed to achieve satisfactory results in birth control measures like vasectomy.

This was revealed at a workshop organised by the Zilla Swastya Samity at the district headquarters hospital to mark World Population Day Thursday. It was presided over by CDMO Dr Dulal Sen Jagdev. He underscored the need for containing population growth as the country is heading towards becoming the most populated nation in a few years.

The workshop focused on population control measures and an intensive public awareness drive.

RCH Deputy Manager Elina Samal said the nation’s population growth is 2.3 per cent while that of Odisha is two per cent. Around 57.3 per cent of people in Odisha have adopted birth control measures, but only 38.5 per cent of people in Balasore district have done so.

Samal added that the achievements of the state and Balasore district are not encouraging in the case of vasectomy.

The Health Department has launched a massive public awareness drive on the need for population control from July 11 to July 24.

PNN