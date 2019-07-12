New Delhi: The ball used June 16 for the World Cup match between India and Pakistan has been sold for Rs 1.5 lakh. According to ‘officialmemorabilia.com’, which is selling memorabilia related to the ongoing World Cup, the ball has been sold for $2,150.

India won the match by a comfortable margin of 89 runs (D/L method). While Pakistan were eventually knocked out of the group stage, India made it to the semifinals where they lost to New Zealand by 18 runs Wednesday. The loss certainly has dashed a billion dreams.

The coin used for the toss in the India-Pakistan match has been sold for $1,450 while the scoresheet has fetched $1,100.

Off all the World Cup memorabilia being sold in the website, 27 are related to matches involving India. But only three of them are still available for sale – the scoresheet ($400), the coin used for the toss ($350) and the match ball ($850) used during the semifinal agaisnt New Zealand.

‘OfficialMemorabilia.com’ is an official partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In spite of India’s loss in the semifinals, there will be a huge number of Indian supporters present at Lord’s when the England-New Zealand final comes off July 14. These fans had booked their tickets and made travel plans months earlier and hence will not change those now. It remains to be seen which team do the fans support.

The Indian cricket team also will stay in Manchester till they get their return tickets booked. Here also the BCCI had booked the tickets after July 14, expecting India to enter the final. The players will return in batches according to the availability of tickets in various airlines.

Agencies