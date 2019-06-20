A man in Bangalore had to go through one of the most horrifying experiences of his life when he discovered a gigantic snake in his toilet bowl.

As per reports, Pramod Kumar, a resident of JP Nagar, found a spectacled cobra inside his Western toilet after heavy showers in the area. Obviously mortified by the discovery, he immediately contacted a wildlife volunteer group to help him out of the mess.

A video of the snake being rescued from the toilet has gone viral on social media, amassing nearly a million views.

Snake was pulled out of a toilet in India A cobra snake was found inside a toilet bowl in India 🐍😱 In The Know Presents यांनी वर पोस्ट केले मंगळवार, १८ जून, २०१९

The authorities reached the location as soon as they could and at first, tried to pull the snake out of the toilet using bare hands. Unable to do so, they used some tools to rescue it out of its misery. The whole ordeal took more than half an hour. The snake was later released into the wild.

“We get several calls daily. Vehicle parking areas, gas cylinder bases, shoe racks, toilets, junk storage space, compound corners and lawns are some places where snakes are taking refuge,” said one of the rescuers.

Snakes are often attracted to damp and dirty places, he stressed.

PNN