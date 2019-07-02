Birmingham: The match between India and Bangladesh at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground Tuesday is a must-win game for the Bangla Tigers to stay in contention for a place in the knockouts.

But before that a large contingent of the Bangladeshi media, which is in Birmingham to cover the match, gave the International Cricket Council (ICC) a scare Monday evening.

Sources in the know of things told IANS that some media personnel refused to leave the press box even two hours after the pre-match press conference, while others asked for food, apart from the snacks that were being served.

“It was a bit scary. The journalists wouldn’t leave even though the strict policy is that the media box must be emptied two hours after the pre-match presser. We kept it open even after that, but it was late into the evening and they wouldn’t leave citing unfinished copies.

“This isn’t all. They also wanted extra snacks after the supply was over. Obviously, we do have a basic arrangement keeping in mind the number of people accredited and some extra, but on Monday evening they kept asking for more snacks and the people had to bring in fresh stock,” said the source.

With seven points from seven games, Bangladesh need to win both their remaining games to stay in contention for a place in the last four.