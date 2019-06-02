London: Bangladesh recorded the first upset of the ongoing World Cup as they stunned higher-ranked South Africa to kick off their campaign with a 21-run victory here at the Oval Sunday.

Chasing 331 runs for victory, the South African batsmen were restricted to 309/8 in their fifty overs, thanks to timely breakthroughs by Mustafizur Rahman (3/67) and Mohammad Saifuddin (2/57).

The Proteas were going great guns at 201/3 until the 35th over, but two quick wickets in the form of David Miller (38) and Rassie van der Dussen (41) turned out to be the turning point of the match. South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (62, 53b, 5×4, 1×6) had earlier set the tone which looked like a gettable chase.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted their highest ODI score in history as ferocious hitting from Mushfiqur Rahim (78, 80b, 8×4) and Shakib Al Hasan (75, 84b, 8×4, 1×6) took them to 330/6.

The left-hand right-hand combination put together 142 runs for the third wicket which was also their highest World Cup stand and set the stage to beat their previous highest total of 329/6 against Pakistan in 2015.

Du Plessis won the toss and fielded, but his decision backfired badly as Bangladesh put his lethargic bowling attack to the sword.

Tamim Iqbal (16) was fit to open the batting after a wrist injury, but it was Soumya Sarkar (42) who hit the first boundary, his flick off Lungi Ngidi (0/34) bringing a huge roar from Bangladesh fans who made up the majority of the crowd at the Oval, the south London headquarters of Surrey.

Those green-shirt clad Bangladesh supporters were back on the feet as Tamim and Soumya, who hit five fours in six balls at one point, brought up their fifty-run partnership in just seven overs.

After conceding 27 in two overs, the barrage took its toll on Ngidi, who fielded a Tamim shot and petulantly threw at the stumps, forcing the Bangladesh opener to fend it away in self-preservation.

With part-time bowlers Aiden Markram and JP Duminy (0/10) filling in for the absent Ngidi and Dale Steyn sidelined again by a shoulder injury, South Africa’s bowling attack was hardly threatening as Shakib reached his fifty with ease.

Du Plessis was visibly frustrated, gesticulating angrily as Shakib and Mushfiqur took their partnership past a hundred runs. Imran Tahir (2/57) delivered a desperately needed breakthrough on his 100th ODI appearance, the 40-year-old spinner breaking the sticks of a sweeping Shakib.

With Mushfiqur perishing after a risky slog off Andile Phehlukwayo (2/52) to leave Bangladesh at 250/5 in the 43rd over, it was left for Mahmudullah Riyad (46 n o) and Mosaddek Hossain (26) to finish off the proceedings with their powerful stroke-play.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 330/6 (Mushfiqur Rahim 78, Shakib Al Hasan 75; Andile Phehlukwayo (2/52) beat South Africa 309/8 (Faf du Plessis 62; Mustafizur Rahman 3/67, Mohammad Saifuddin 2/57) by 21 runs.