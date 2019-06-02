London: Bangladesh created a record of sorts scoring 330 for six in their opening match of the World Cup at the Oval here Sunday against South Africa. This incidentally is Bangladesh’s highest score in ODIs, their previous best of 329 coming four years ago against Pakistan. Their opponents now have a stiff chase on their hands.

Mushfiqur Rahim (78, 80b, 8×4), Shakib Al Hasan (75, 84b, 8×4, 1×6) put Bangladesh on a solid platform with a stand of 142 runs for the third wicket. The innings was then given the necessary impetus by Mahmudullah (46 n o, 33b, 3×4, 1×6) who took them past the 300-run mark. Earlier opener Soumya Sarkar (42, 30b, 9×4) had given his team a solid start.

AL Phehlukwayo (2/52) was the most successful bowler for the South Africans. He was well-supported by Imran Tahir (2/57) playing his 100th ODI for South Africa.

