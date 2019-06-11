Bristol: Sri Lanka were forced to split points for the second successive time in the ongoing World Cup after their World Cup match against Bangladesh was called off without a ball being bowled due to persistent rains here Tuesday.

Both the teams came into the match with one win from three matches and now each will get a point for the washout. Both teams were left staring at the sky, waiting for some divine intervention after the start of their key match was delayed due to heavy rains. The rain eased a couple of times but only to return and thus the inspection was postponed twice.

The groundsmen, meanwhile, tirelessly worked on draining out the water on the covers with the sucking brooms and mops. At 13:57 local time, the umpires finally decided to officially abandon the match.

Sri Lanka now have four points from as many games, while Bangladesh have three points from the same number of games. The result will leave Sri Lanka frustrated as it is the second instant of a washout for the Island nation.

After two defeats, Bangladesh too were looking for resurgence against Sri Lanka and now they will be wary of their semifinal chances.

Sri Lanka will next take on defending champions Australia at London, June 15, while Bangladesh will face West Indies, June 17 at Taunton.

PTI