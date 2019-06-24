Dhenkanal: Unidentified Miscreants’ attempt to loot at Main branch of Gramya bank, Dhenkanal late Sunday night.

According to the reports, the miscreants had broken up the lock and entered into the strong room of the bank and were trying to enter the office to burgle all hard cash. However, they failed to enter the bank as it triggered the alarm.

The loud siren of strong room alerted the police. The dreaded looters managed to escape the clutches of the police who immediately informed the bank manager about the incident.

The Dhenkanal Town Police along with a forensic team and a sniffer dog reached the bank in the morning and initiated a probe.

