Padmapur: It seems that the administration here has turned lenient against polythene users. The residents think so as the use of polythene is back in a big way in this place.

During 2015-16, people were frequently sensitised about the harmful effects of using polythene bags and cups below 50 microns. Disciplinary action was initiated against those who flouted rules. The then tehsildar T Padmanava Dora, late scribe Pradeep Kumar Kar and local senior citizens were at the forefront in the war against polythene. The tehsildar himself would conduct raids and collect fines from polythene users. The drive was so frequent that shopkeepers were forced to use paper bags.

These days the polythene bags are back again as raids and awareness programmes have stopped. Starting from big shops to roadside eateries, all are using the banned polythene bags. At tea shops, plastic cups have made a comeback.

The garbage dump of polythene bags and plastic cups are also on the rise leading to the choking of drains. The problem will surely increase manifold during the rainy season.

The Sunarighai canal here used to be the exit lane for excess water accumulating in Indupur tank. Waterlogging during the rainy season had also decreased as the water found an outlet in the same canal. However, now the canal has turned into a dumping place of polythene and plastic cups. People are now apprehensive of severe waterlogging in the area during the monsoons.

Local residents have urged the administration to take steps to get the town rid of polythene.

