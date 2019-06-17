Hyderabad: A woman dancer was allegedly stripped and thrashed at a bar in Hyderabad by four of her fellow woman dancers and a man after she refused s*xual favours to customers.

Panjagutta police arrested the four women, while the man who is privy to the crime is still on the run. Efforts are on to arrest him, the police said.

Police said that they were acting on the complaint of the woman dancer, who alleged that the management of the bar in Begumpet that she had joined a few months ago was harassing her to extend s*xual favours to the customers. When she refused five of her colleagues stripped and beat her up. The five members included four women and one man.

The accused have been booked for assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty, for criminal intimidation and for voluntarily causing hurt.

Following the incident, Director General of Police (DGP) Telangana Mahender Reddy has sought a detailed report of the incident.