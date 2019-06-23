Cuttack: In spite of weather warnings, more than thirty culture enthusiasts gathered near the gates of Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium Sunday to participate in the second edition of Cuttack Heritage Walks. An ace photographer Krishna Das flagged off Barabati Beckons.

Convenor Dipak Samantarai welcomed the participants and introduced the ruins of the Barabati Palace to them. Barabati was the hub of all activities of the state and beyond for more than seven centuries, he said. The Hindu kings of three dynasties, the Afghans, the Moghuls, the Marathas and the Britishers held sway over this fort in turns.

And during the British period, sadly, the fort was dismantled, destroyed systematically to carry away the stones to make roads and buildings elsewhere, he said.

The participants went to the Main Gate, the only part of the fort which is intact today. From there they proceeded to Shai Quilla Mosque, Gada Chandi Temple and the impressive Odisha Judicial Museum.

Most of the culture enthusiasts felt that a Site Museum housing the findings during several excavations must be opened near the fort to attract more footfalls. Lack of washroom facilities was experienced by them and they demanded that this facility must be made available immediately.

The mote of truly grand proportions is lying in a state of decay and unused. It should be cleaned at least partially and boating and other recreational facilities should be introduced to benefit the citizenry as well as visitors, they opined.

The walk concluded with a visit to Anand Bhawan, treasuring the memories of Biju Pattnaik. Hitesh Seth, Satyabrata Ratho and Jivananda Mishra coordinated this edition of the Heritage Walks.

Deepak Nayak thanked the participants for their keen interest in heritage and history and requested for their support and cooperation for the future initiatives of CHW.