Khurda: More than 30 families of Mukund Prasad locality here are grappling with lack of basic amenities including power and water, thanks to administrative apathy.

Failure of officials to provide basic facilities like restoration of electricity, supply of safe drinking water and cleaning of drains has compounded their woes.

Locals said Khurda Municipality is not taking any step to resolve the issue of choked drains. Water from Naraj is being supplied to Khurda, but residents of Mukund Prasad have not been provided with piped water connection. Though several complaints were lodged with the municipality officials, no step was taken in this regard, alleged locals.

“Drinking water problem in our area has not been sorted out. Choked and overflowing drains are aggravating pollution in the area. It has been 27 days since Cyclone Fani has ravaged the area, but electricity is yet to be restored,” said Pirarun Bibi, a local.

“Drinking water crisis, amid sweltering heat, has made life miserable. Our complaints have fallen on deaf ears of the Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO). We have paid Rs 200 as charges for water connection. But it seems all our files have been red-taped. Problem of electricity is also causing inconvenience,” said Sakuran Bibi, a resident.

“We are facing drinking water, sanitation and electricity problems in the month of Ramadan,” said Firoz Khan, another resident.