Basudevpur: The three boat jetties of Basudevpur along the coast of the Bay of Bengal have worn out. Despite repeated demands by fishermen, fishery officials have not done anything to improve the condition of the jetties pushing the fishermen to the brink. The fish sale centre here is also in poor shape.

The Basudevpur block of Bhadrak district and 14 panchayats of the block, including two wards of Basudevpur municipality, are located on the coast. Around 20,000 fishermen belonging to this block and municipal area earn their livelihood from fishing.

The state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Chudamani port in Basudevpur. The condition of Chudamani jetty has been deteriorating by the day. The storage rooms in the jetty meant for fishes have been damaged.

The Gamei river has been buried in sand from Chudamani Ghat to the jetties. This is creating problems for the boats.

The mouth of the river needs to be deepened and sand removed to facilitate movement of boats. There are three jetties in the region – Chudamani, Kashia and Padhuan. Fishermen have been demanding immediate repair of these jetties.

PNN