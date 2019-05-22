Bhubaneswar: With the air of anticipation, predictions and excitement, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has made arrangements for easy and comfortable viewing of the counting process and live updates on results for the Capital citizens.

While the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha has installed a 10X12 feet LED screen at Biju Patnaik Park (Forest Park), BDA has taken up the sitting arrangements for 400 people.

“There is excitement among the people for the results of the simultaneous polls. Observing this we have made seating arrangements for the people. Also, there are arrangements to provide them proper cover from the scorching heat. Drinking water will be supplied to the people who will come and listen to the discussions and live updates inside the sought-after green recreational zone in the city,” a source at the BDA said.

A giant LED screen has been put up near the main entrance of the Biju Patnaik Park. The LED screen will be placed atop a raised platform. The public viewing of counting at the city park will start at 8 am and will continue till the end.

Similarly, BDA will also use four of its exiting LEDs at Kalpana Square, Kalinga Hospital Square, Rupali Square and near Lingaraj Temple, Old Town so that people on the move can see the live updates and also view the counting process live. The LED screens were erected during the Odisha Mens’ World Cup Hockey 2018.