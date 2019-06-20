Papadahandi: Villagers of Kusumkhunta in Maidalpur panchayat under this block in Nabarangpur district who lead a very hard and frugal life were pleasantly surprised to see the block development officer (BDO) Ranjita Mallick in their village, Wednesday. This incidentally was the first time that an official of her rank has ever visited their village.

Mallick, to have a firsthand experience of the living conditions of the people in Kusumkhunta had trekked five kilometres of tough and hilly terrain to reach the village.

The village had been cut off from the rest of the world till 2015 due to its remote location. After coming to know the plight of the villagers, the administration had brought it under Maidalpur panchayat. The inhabitants were provided with voter identity cards.

The village has a population of about 120 inhabitants belonging to the ‘Santa’ and ‘Paika’ casts. While people of the ‘Santa’ clan originally are from Rayagada and Kashipur, those belonging to ‘Paika’ are from nearby Gumidora locality. They depend on agriculture and selling of forest produce for their livelihood.

Among the many problems that the residents of the village face, the main is the lack of drinking water. “Clean drinking water has been a dream for us,” claimed the villagers.

Education for the youngsters is also tough. Some of the children stay in a hostel at the nearby Katara village which has a primary school. Electricity also remains a pipe dream for the residents of Kusumkhunta. They still depend on lamps lit with kerosene. There is no health facility also. ASHA and Anganwadi workers visit the village occasionally to provide healthcare.

Many residents pointed out that the remote location of the village has become a major obstacle for development. The rough terrain makes it impossible for any vehicle to reach the village.

The five-kilometre stretch from Karalakota village to Kusumkhunta passes through dense forest. Mallick braved the conditions to reach the village.

Mallick met the villagers and discussed their problems. She assured the villagers that she would inform the District Collector about their problems and try and provide them with government support.

Mallick also asked the villagers to refrain from drinking water collected from the stream. Instead she told them to conserve rainwater. She also said that she would facilitate the visit of ASHA and Anganwadi workers on a more frequent basis.

Panchayat executive officer Ramesh Chandra Harijan and other officials were also present with the BDO during the meeting.

PNN