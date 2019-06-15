Bhubaneswar: The CEO and Director of Employment, Odisha and Skill Development Authority Rajesh Patil launched the English version of his book titled ‘Maa, I’ve Become A Collector’ at 8th KLF corner here Saturday.

Addressing the gathering at the release, Patil said, “You dream and be mad for your dream to make it real.”

Kalinga Literary Festival’s monthly community meet KLF Corner hosted the book launch of the civil servant-cum-author in association with Harper Collins Publications, India and Oxford Bookstores, India.

Patil added, “We all have stories, stories of aspirations. And how we achieve it, depends on our personality. The situation that I have survived through has made me look at life from a shining perspective. My childhood was exactly like any other child’s. But thoughts like how to change the worst to the best was touching me. I knew I was born to do something extraordinary.”