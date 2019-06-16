Nabarangpur: Instances of elephants and bears straying into human habitations and killing people apart from causing depredation in villages have been a regular occurrence in the state. An incident of similar nature was witnessed in the Nandahandi village in Nabarangpur district.

A bear had unleashed a reign of terror in this area, destroying mango orchards and various crops in the village. Sometimes it was seen near the houses of the villagers.

Wildlife squad team leader A. Manoj, Lalit Bisoi, Nilachal Bisoi, Jagadish Bhatra had tried to capture the bear in the last four days. But the animal had played hide and seek with the forest officials.

Finally, the forest officials were able to capture the bear Saturday afternoon. It was put in a cage at Papadahandi. Forest official Manoj said the age of the bear is about seven years.

