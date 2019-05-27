Champua: In the Ukhunda section of Champua forest range, a wild bear from the Sananeuli forest strayed into a village and troubled the forest officials as they tried to drive it out.

According to sources, local villagers informed the Ukhunda forester Bhagirathi Mishra and acting upon his instructions, forest guard Binod Kumar Behera along with others rushed to the spot. However, the bear ran away to Bhanarpur area through Badaneuli and holed up itself in a small cave.

As the locals kept chasing the wild animal, Champua ranger Ghasinath Patra rushed a squad to the spot for protecting the wild bear. Later on, it found its way to Sadar forest range.

PNN