Begunia: Resentment is brewing among the residents of Begunia block here as several of their demands including establishment of a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court are yet to be met.

According to sources, residents of this block had gone for a 12-hour strike May 21, 2018 demanding opening up of JMFC court, upgrading the Primary Health Centre (PHC) to Community Health Centre (CHC) and giving Begunia panchayat the status of a Notified Area Council (NAC). The state government had decided to fulfil only one demand – establishment of a JMFC court. The government in its Letter No. IJ 35/2018- 6250 had intimated the Accounted General of Odisha June 12, 2018 to this effect.

The residents along with intellectuals, advocates and Begunia Vikash Manch members expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister over the decision. However, the government is yet to publish any official notification regarding the JMFC court and the decision is in pen and paper.

Meanwhile, the residents have threatened to resume the agitation if their demands are not met at the earliest.

On the other hand, intellectuals of the block approached the newly-elected Begunia MLA Rajendra Kumar Sahoo about their demands. Sahoo assured that their demands would be presented before the state government at the earliest.