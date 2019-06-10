Bhubaneswar: Following allotment of offices at the state Secretariat, Cabinet Ministers Ranendra Pratap Swain and Padmanabha Behera assumed charge Monday.

While Swain has been given Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare and Cooperation departments, Behera has been assigned the departments of Planning & Convergence and Commerce & Transport. Both the ministers have got office cabins in the second floor of the Secretariat.

Behera was accompanied by his wife Bishnu Priya to perform puja at his office chamber before he assumed the charge. Swain too offered his prayers to Lord Buddha prior to taking charge.

“Today I started my official work. As a Hindu, I believe in Hindu traditions and accordingly preformed puja. Before commencing any important work, I offer prayers to the almighty and seek his blessings for success,” said Behera.

Bishnu Priya said they have performed puja for a successful tenure of his husband as a minister.

“I placed Lord Buddha’s idol on my desk, bowed before the idol and started my work,” said Swain.