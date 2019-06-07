Balangir: Jaykant Sabar — a junior engineer (JE) of the Public Works Department (PWD) of Belpada block in this district– was rescued Friday after allegedly being abducted by Patnagarh MLA Saroj Kumar Meher. He was in the news Thursday for being forced to do 100 sit-ups in public earlier.

According to sources familiar with the incident, the JE had been abducted from his residence Wednesday night by supporters of the newly elected BJD MLA. The abduction precedes the release of the now-viral video that shows Meher forcing Sabar to do 100 sit-ups in public for poor quality road work. He was also seen threatening the JE with violence, if he failed to oblige.

The JE’s wife had lodged a police complaint in this context Thursday itself. Acting on the complaint, the cops rescued him from Kantabanji area Friday morning.

Meanwhile, MLA Meher has been booked after the video clip incident was widely covered in the media.

Balangir District Collector Arvind Dakua has asked the Patnagarh SDPO to investigate the incident. He has also asked a sub-collector to submit a factual report.

Meanwhile, Meher has apologized for the incident. The change in heart came Thursday after it put not only him but also his party in a dock.

Both the BJP and the Congress Thursday have criticised Meher over his action. “If it is true, then it can be said that the MLA has taken the law into his hands. I condemn his action,” Congress MLA from Bolangir Narasingha Mishra was on record saying.

Senior BJP leader KV Singhdeo, who was defeated by Meher in the just-concluded election, was even more scathing. “This incident proves the kind of people the BJD has chosen as its MLA candidates,” Singh Deo said.

It may be mentioned here that Meher, a first-time MLA, defeated Singh Deo by a margin of over 11,000 votes.