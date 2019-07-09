New Delhi: Tightening its noose around Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, the Enforcement Directorate has summoned him to appear before it July 19 in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

A senior ED official told IANS that Chatterjee would be questioning under the money laundering act. The ED registered a case on the basis of a FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to ED officials, the Rose Valley ponzi scheme scam run by the Group’s Chairman Gautam Kundu was unearthed in 2013.

The group allegedly floated 27 companies to run various schemes. It allegedly collected Rs 17,520 crore from depositors in West Bengal, Assam and Bihar.

The ED, which is investigating the scam along with the CBI, has attached assets including resorts, hotels and land worth Rs 2,300 crore and recovered incriminating documents, gold ornaments and precious stones worth Rs 40 crore during searches at showrooms of a jewellery house in connection with the scam.