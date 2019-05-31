Sunil Shetty has been plying his trade as an actor for more than two decades.

Starring in multiple action movies, Shetty changed the genesis of stunts and sheer depiction of rage. He also ventured into comedy scenes with success only few could have imagined.

The recipient of two Filmfare Awards for Best Villain along with Rajiv Gandhi Awards, he is quite a known persona. Not just limited to movie arena, he is a successful entrepreneur in the hotel business and also runs an NGO for under-privileged kids.

Here’s a list of best movies of Sunil Shetty:

Red Alert: The War Within (2010)

A political drama film based on true events, this one was directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan.

The movie featured Sunil Shetty alongside Vinod Khanna, Naseeruddin Shah, Sameera Reddy and more.

The movie was further dubbed into Telugu, English and Chhattisgarhi language.

Main Hoon Na (2004)

A movie by Farah Khan, this one borders on the storyline of action-drama.

The movie plots a hub of an army major going undercover for a mission.

The movie featured Shahrukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Sunil Shetty, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao and more.

The movie earned Sunil Shetty the accolade of Filmfare Award for Best Villain.

Dhadkan (2000)

A Bollywood romantic drama film by Dharmesh Darshan, this one remains one of the best in the portrayal of alove

The movie featured Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Shilpa Shetty in major roles.

The movie revolves around the character of a rags-to-riches guy Dev (played by Sunil Shetty) and his immense love for Anjali (played by Shilpa Shetty).

The movie earned Sunil Shetty Filmfare Award for Best Villain.

Well, there more than just this list to him. Special mentions need to go to Balwaan, Sapoot, Kroadh and more. We hope you had a fine time going through the list.

Hera Pheri (2000)

A classic cult movie that remains atop as one of the finest comic comics of Bollywood, this one was directed by Priyadarshan.

The movie featured Sunil Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in major roles.

It opened up to thegreat collection at the box office and was praised immensely by the critics.

The movie later made way into further sequel Phir Hera Pheri (2006) with the third one on the floors.

Bhai (1997)

A movie based on thecrime drama, this one was directed by Deepak Shivdasani.

The movie featured Sunil Shetty, Pooja Batra, Sonali Bendre, Shakti Kapoor.

Kunal Khemu essayed the role of theyounger brother of Sunil Shetty as a child actor.

Border (1997)

A warmovie directed by J.P Dutta, this one borders on the storyline of 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The movie remains till date as the finest war movie made in Bollywood.

The movie featured an assembled cast of Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Jackie Shroff and more in titular roles.

Watch it for to know the long-await fight at the Battle of Longewala.

Dilwale (1994)

A romantic drama film, this one was directed by Harry Bajewa.

The movie featured Ajay Devgan, Sunil Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal and more.

The movie explores the aftermath of a mental patient and the role of a police officer in helping bring the convict to the justice.

Mohra (1994)

A crime drama film by Rajiv Rai, this one bordered on the storyline of a man going mayhem for killing his enemies.

The movie featured Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Naseeruddin Shah and more in major roles.

The movie opened up to rave reviews and performed great at the box office circuit.

Gopi Kishan (1994)

An action drama film, this one was directed by Mukesh Duggal and featured Sunil Shetty in dual roles.

The movie was themed on action-drama.

It was one of the top grosser of the year and was praised for its storyline.

Sunil Shetty, in particular, earned acclaim for his portrayal of dual characters.

Waqt Hamara Hai (1993)

A movie featuring the hit duo of Akshay-Sunil is what kicks off our list.

This movie was directed by Bharat Rangachary and featured Mamta Kulkarni and Ayesha Jhulka in opposite pairing to the leads played by Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty.

The movie borders on the story of four friends caught up within a terrorist grasp and their fight to ensure safety.