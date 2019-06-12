Like with other idols, everyone would prefer to place the Laughing Buddha in puja room. However, the best place is a table or a shelf, where the statue is higher than most things in the room is ideal.

When placing the statue on a shelf, ensure the shelf does not hold other accessories.

A Buddha statue with the hands of the idol forming an oval (also referred to as the cosmic mudra) is ideal for altars and meditation areas. Which direction should a Buddhist altar face? The altar and the statue should face the east.

Additionally, while arranging the altar, try to adhere to the following points: