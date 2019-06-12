Like with other idols, everyone would prefer to place the Laughing Buddha in puja room. However, the best place is a table or a shelf, where the statue is higher than most things in the room is ideal.
When placing the statue on a shelf, ensure the shelf does not hold other accessories.
A Buddha statue with the hands of the idol forming an oval (also referred to as the cosmic mudra) is ideal for altars and meditation areas. Which direction should a Buddhist altar face? The altar and the statue should face the east.
Additionally, while arranging the altar, try to adhere to the following points:
- The statue should not be in a place where a person’s feet might point towards it. Therefore, when arranging the altar in a corner, look around to see if there are any couches or day beds in the area from which a person’s feet might point towards the idol. If so, reposition the altar or the furniture to correct the defect.
- No other object should be taller than the statue. Therefore, it’s best to arrange the altar on a raised platform or even a shelf. Ensure that there are no cupboards or even a refrigerator nearby that towers over the Buddha statue.
- Keep the area clean always.
- The statue should look into a room and not out of it (the exception being when it is set at an entrance to protect against negative energy).
