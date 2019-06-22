Bhadrak: A day after news reports highlighted the plight of Sheetal Sahu- an accident survivor who was considering seeking permission for euthanasia for her father’s inability to afford her treatment; Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Mallick has come forward to support her.

After getting to know about Sheetal from media coverage, Mallick visited her father Subash’s house and enquired about her health condition and current treatment status.

Later, he assured the family that he would adopt Sheetal as his daughter and start her treatment at a private hospital. MLA Mallick’s assurance comes at a time when it seemed impossible for the family to get their daughter cured, even after spending Rs 14 lakh on her treatment.

It may be mentioned here that Sheetal got her left hand and right leg badly injured in a road mishap that killed her sister Sweta as well. As many as five were dead and six others were injured in the incident where a speeding truck ran over the children while they were returning home from their school in Rahanj area of Bhadrak July 19, 2018.

Sheetal was first treated at Bhadrak district headquarters hospital and then admitted at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. After undergoing treatment for two months there, she had to return home midway as her father was not able to afford her treatment any longer.

Since then she has been confined to bed with her wounds turning from bad to worse over months.

PNN