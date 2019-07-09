New Delhi: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP from Bhadrak, Manjulata Mandal, Tuesday urged the Union government to prioritise construction of bridges/flyovers near Bhadrak, Bahanaga and other railway stations in her constituency to resolve traffic problems.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Mandal sought Railway Ministry’s attention towards the problems being faced by people in Bhadrak because of traffic issues.

“Construction of flyover/bridges at Bhadrak, Ranital, Markona and Bahanaga railway stations should be given priority. General public as well as railway passengers are facing a lot of problems because of traffic issues there,” said Mandal.

She requested the Railway minister to give due attention to resolve the issues.